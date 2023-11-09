World News | Karnataka: Israeli Diplomat Meets Kumaraswamy at His Farm; Discusses Israel-Hamas War, Developing Ties

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): Consulate General of Israel in South India, Tammy Ben-Haim met former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday and stressed on developing the ties between Israel and Karnataka.

Heim, arrived at Kumaraswamy's Bidadi farm and said that Tel Aviv is keen to work with Karnataka in many other fields including agriculture, science, technology, innovation, technology exchange and cultural relations.

Haim said that progress has been made in developing Karnataka and Israel relations and sought his cooperation.

The Israeli diplomat said that she intends to stabilize Israel-Karnataka relations in the long term and take these relations to greater heights.

The Israeli consulate broke down while speaking about the atrocities by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attacks, when many children, elders and women from different countries were brutally killed.

Haim also thanked India for standing by Israel in such a difficult time. She also expressed concern about some "unseen forces" providing financial and weapons support to Hamas.

She also recalled Kumaraswamy's visit to Israel in 2018, when he was the Chief Minister of the state.

Kumaraswamy wished for peace to be established in the war-torn country, as soon as possible and also affirmed hope for the safe release of all hostages held by Hamas.

He also showed his farm to Haim and offered her fresh fruits being cultivated there.

The Israeli diplomat was informed about walnuts, bananas, coconuts etc. and she appreciated the water replenishment. (ANI)

