Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Kazakhstan has detected 465 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 112,418, the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the reported daily increase was 461.

Also Read | Australia Reports Zero Domestic Coronavirus Cases For First Time in 5 Months, Health Ministers Greg Hunt Thanks Citizens.

"We have registered 465 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the last 24 hours," the commission said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by four to 1,852.

Also Read | Wall Street Notches Biggest Weekly Loss Since March as COVID-19 Cases Spiral.

The country has also recorded 37,962 pneumonia cases similar to COVID-19 as well as 402 related fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)