Nairobi [Kenya], November 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan interacted with the Indian community in Kenya and appreciated their contribution in strengthening the ties between New Delhi and Nairobi.

MoS Muraleedharan is on an official visit to Kenya from November 22-23.

"Great pleasure to engage with Indian community in Kenya. Their historic and outstanding contributions have strengthened the bond between India and Kenya," Muraleedharan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier on Wednesday, he also inaugurated an exhibition to commemorate the role of Indian soldiers in East Africa during the World War 1 at Kenya Museum in Nairobi. He also released a book titled 'The Indian Army in East Africa':1914-18.

He held a meeting with Rebecca Miano, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Trade and discussed various topics aimed at advancing trade and investment opportunities, highlighting the "significant untapped potential between India and Kenya".

He also chaired the India-Kenya Business Forum in Nairobi along with Rebecca Miano and launched India-Kenya Business Council.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Investment, Trade & Industry, Ms Rebecca Miano in Nairobi. Discussed various topics aimed at advancing trade & investment opportunities, highlighting the significant untapped potential between India and Kenya," Muraleedharan posted on X.

Earlier, the MoS also visited BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Nairobi.

"Blessed to visit BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Nairobi. Prayed for the enduring friendship between people of India and Kenya," he posted on X.

Muraleedharan paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at University of Nairobi and visit Mahatma Gandhi Library, supported under India's development partnership. He also interacted with the Indian Alumni in Kenya.

Earlier, MoS Muraleedharan concluded a successful visit to the United Republic of Tanzania from November 20-21, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During his visit, he called on the President of Zanzibar, Hussein Ali Mwinyi and conveyed his appreciation for his continued support in strengthening bilateral relations and for his invaluable patronage towards IIT Madras Zanzibar campus.

The MoS also visited IIT Madras Zanzibar campus with Minister of Education & Vocational Training of Zanzibar Lela Muhamed Mussa and interacted with students and faculty. He also visited the site allocated by Government of Zanzibar for upcoming permanent campus of IIT Madras Zanzibar.

Minister Muraleedharan addressed Indian community in an event organized at High Commission. He appreciated their contribution to building strong ties between India and Tanzania, their contribution to nation building in Tanzania and encouraged them to play a greater role in India's growth story.

According to the MEA, the visit reinforced the strong relationship between India and Tanzania while giving a fresh impetus to joint endeavours and commitments towards building a successful India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

