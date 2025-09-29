New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Kenya's Navy Commander, Major General Paul Owuor Otenio received the Guard of Honour here in the national capital on Monday.

He is on an official visit to India from September 28 to October 2.

Earlier, he paid tributes at the National War Memorial.

As per Kenya's Ministry of Defence, Major General Paul Owuor Otenio is serving as the 14th Commander of the Kenya Navy. His career, spanning over three decades, is marked by a series of significant contributions to military operations, peacekeeping missions, and strategic development in Kenya.

Over a distinguished 37-year career, Major General Otenio has held several Command, Staff, and Peace operations-related appointments locally and abroad.

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours.

The contemporary ties between India and Kenya have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment, as well as extensive people-to-people contacts.

Earlier in June this year, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and the Cabinet Secretary for Defence of the Republic of Kenya, Roselinda Soipan Tuya, EGH, jointly unveiled the India-Africa Commemorative War memorial honouring the fallen soldiers of India and Kenya, Pillar at Mile 27, Taita Taveta County, Kenya, on June 23, 2025.

The two nations share a common legacy of struggle against colonialism. Many Indians participated and supported the freedom struggle of Kenya.

Most notably, the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS), engaged in a spirited yoga session, held a band performance along with the Kenya Navy, among several other activities it conducted during the port call, the Navy spokesperson shared on Sunday.

Senior officers of the 1TS held discussions and hosted a deck reception on board INS Shardul, further strengthening the maritime cooperation between India and Kenya.

The ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) - INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi - made a port call at Mombasa, Kenya on September 25. (ANI)

