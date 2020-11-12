Thiruvananthapuram [Kerala], November 12 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the demise of Bahrain's Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and said he shared a special concern for the Indian community, including Malayalees in Bahrain.

"He led Bahrain for half a century and was a leader very close to India. He had a special concern for the Indian community, including the Malayalees in Bahrain" CM Vijayan said in his condolence message on Wednesday.

Also Read | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Extends State of Emergency, but Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions.

He further said, "In 2017, I had the opportunity to meet with him in Bahrain. He had expressed his keen interest in further cooperation with Kerala in the fields of education, tourism, Ayurveda and health."

Bahrain state media reported on Wednesday that the kingdom's longest-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa died at the age of 84.

Also Read | Singles’ Day 2020 in China: Over USD 100 Billion Spent by Chinese Shoppers in Mega Shopping Festival.

"The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness... who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America," the country's news agency was quoted by Al Jazeera.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also on Wednesday extended his condolences.

"My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with HM the King of Bahrain, the royal family and the people of Bahrain," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Bahrain's King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced official week-long mourning during which flags will be flown at half-mast.

Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa was one of the longest-serving prime ministers in the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)