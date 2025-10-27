Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Mike Sicilia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Oracle, a global leader in information technology and database management.

The meeting explored opportunities for collaboration in line with Abu Dhabi's digital transformation agenda and its vision to build an innovation-led economy, with a focus on investment in advanced technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, strengthening private sector partnerships and advancing digital transformation across the emirate's key sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince. (ANI/WAM)

