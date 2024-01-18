Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 18 (ANI/WAM): Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Cari, a food delivery application, have announced their strategic partnership, which comes as part of Khalifa Fund's efforts to support local FB businesses with their delivery process.

The partnership provides a wide range of benefits intended to strengthen FB businesses and encourage their economic development.

This strategic partnership promises business owners substantial advantages and exceptional benefits. Cari is set to provide Khalifa Fund members unlimited support by expanding its market reach and dedicating specific account managers for each business, ensuring personalised services and support by providing ongoing consultation as they start their online journey.

Khalifa Fund members are exempt from all registration and renewal fees, which facilitates the registration process for entrepreneurs to sell their products and enhance their profitability in the long run.

The partnership also allows business owners to offer a customer acquisition cost (CAC) of AED 36 instead of 48 to restaurants and a CAC of AED 12 instead of 48 to Cafes, ensuring better cash flow management for establishments. Business owners can also benefit from significant savings, with free onboarding into Cari platform, reducing overhead costs and enabling sustainable business growth.

Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, commented, "This collaboration poses a significant step towards enhancing the involvement of Emirati entrepreneurs in the FB sector and supporting their contribution to the fast-growing e-commerce sector.

"This partnership represents an opportunity for entrepreneurs to benefit from various tools, helping them become more efficient and have direct access to the platform's extensive customer base by increasing their brand's online visibility and reach. Our partnership with Cari perfectly aligns with our vision of creating a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem while providing unwavering support for the growth of sustainable businesses."

Cari is a highly-regarded platform that offers diverse resources to foster business growth and prosperity. By enrolling with Cari, business owners can boost their digital footprint, increase their reach, and ultimately increase revenue, propelling their business to new heights. (ANI/WAM)

