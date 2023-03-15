Brisbane [Australia], March 15 (ANI): Days after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's assured to curb anti-India elements in the country, the Indian Consulate in Brisbane was forced to close down on Wednesday by Khalistan supporters, reported The Australia Today.

"Slogans were raised against Hindus calling them supremacists with Khalistan Zindabad," said The Australia Today at the Indian Consulate located on Swann Road in the Taringa suburb of Brisbane.

The Queensland Police said it was an unauthorized gathering.

Notably, Albanese on March 11th gave assurances that Australia won't tolerate any extreme actions and attacks that took place in religious buildings, and that there is no place for such action against Hindu temples while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

"Indian Consulate was forced to close today due to safety concerns after Sikhs for Justice targeted them with their propaganda, " Sarah L Gates, Director of Hindu Human Rights, told The Australia Today.

"They have been shouting Khalistan Zindabad slogans, " Gates said, adding that there is a heavy police presence in the area.

"These thugs should not be allowed to dictate how we live our life in Australia, " Parvinder Singh, a resident of Queensland who took leave from work to attend an appointment at the Indian Consulate, told The Australia Today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed disturbances created by pro-Khalistani outfits in Australia and the later PM assured that his government will be taking all necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony prevail.

"Issues relating to the Indian diaspora in Australia also came up for discussions between the two Prime Ministers of significance in our people-to-people ties, also discussions on disturbances created by pro-Khalistani outfits in Australia," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra informed while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi expressed strong concern about the incidence of vandalism and violence targeting the Indian community and temples in Australia.

"Prime Minister Albanese assured Prime Minister Modi that his government has a deep understanding and appreciation of India's concern and will be taking all necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony prevail in their society, Kwatra informed further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Australian PM has assured of Indian community's safety after incidents of vandalism of temples.

"It is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have come regularly from Australia over the past few weeks. It is natural that such news worries everyone in India, disturbs our mind," PM Modi said while addressing the media.

"Since the last few weeks, news of attacks on temples in Australia are coming regularly. It is natural that such news worries people in India. I have raised these concerns with Prime Minister Albanese who has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a special priority for him," PM Modi said during India-Australia: Exchange of Agreements and Press Statements on Friday."I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him. Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," the PM Modi added.

The PM while speaking alongside Australian PM Anthony Albanese, said: "On this subject, our teams will be in regular touch and will cooperate as best as possible. It is important to deal with such challenges and global well-being.

"The PM said that the Indian diaspora is now the second-largest immigrant community in Australia. "This Indian community is contributing a lot to the society and economy of Australia," the PM said.

Last month, Khalistani flags were found attached to the Indian Consulate in Brisbane, just days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Australia.

Beginning 2023, Hindu temples in Australia have seen a spurt in vandal attacks by Khalistani elements defacing the walls with anti-India slogans and graffiti. (ANI)

