Minnesota [United States], July 16 (ANI): Lawyers representing George Floyd's family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in Floyd's death.

They called the killing a part of a "public health crisis" in Black America, as reported by CNN.

Also Read | West Bengal | Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Hits Out at State Govt Over Political Grip on Education Sector, Calls it Caged and Controlled: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed man, died on May 25 after then officer Derek Chauvin used his knee on to pin Floyd to the ground. Chauvin had kneeled Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: India Reportedly Asks Pakistan to Give Unconditional Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The lawsuit was filed in US District Court in Minnesota. It outlines 'critical problems with police training, and the city's knowledge and ratification of a culture of racism and bad behaviour in the police'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)