Seoul, Oct 24 (AP) The rival Koreas say they've exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea's military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early on Monday.

North Korea's military said it responded by firing 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea's recent barrage of missile tests. (AP)

