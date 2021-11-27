Belgrade [Serbia], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Police of the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo is not considering the deadly shooting on a bus as a terrorist attack, media reported on Saturday.

An unknown gunman opened fire at the bus near the town of Decani on Friday, leaving four people dead, including two students.

Also Read | B.1.1.529: Know All About The New COVID-19 Variant That Has The Scientists Worried.

"The preliminary investigation shows that there was probably one attacker. It is not about a terrorist attack," a senior police official said, as quoted by Radio Television of Kosovo.

Many Kosovar politicians, including President Vjosa Osmani, called for holding those responsible for the account. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Czech Republic Hits New Record High of 27,717 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; President Milos Zeman To Be Discharged From Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)