Antananarivo [Madagascar], June 21 (ANI): To mark the 62 years of India-Madagascar diplomatic relations, violinist L. Subramaniam and his wife and also a renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurti will be performing for the first time in the cultural event in Madagascar.

Addressing the presser on Monday, the Indian envoy to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar invited everyone to a cultural evening, which is scheduled to take place on June 24 and said, "The evening will witness magical performances by Indian music artists Dr. L. Subramaniam and Mrs. Kavita Krishnamurti, who will perform for the first time in Madagascar."

Ambassador Kumar informed that the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo has started the free yoga classes at its premises at Tsaralalana and a new instructor had arrived in Madagascar from India. He further said that the yoga classes are being held five times a week, from Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian envoy said that the Indian Council of Cultural Relations has sent a teacher of Indian Culture for the first time to Madagascar to strengthen cultural ties between India and Madagascar. The teacher will not only impart free daily Yoga classes to the people of Madagascar but will also train Yoga Protocol instructors and conduct special Yoga sessions in Madagascar and Comoros.

Ambassador Kumar also informed that free Hindi classes will also start soon in Madagascar.

Ambassador also encouraged everyone to take part in the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga, which is scheduled to take place today at the University of Antananarivo from 9:30 am.

While addressing the conference, the Indian envoy shared that the Indian government will be donating 15,000 bicycles to the Government of Madagascar soon. This will promote bicycling culture among the Malagasy citizens and lead to more cycle users in Madagascar.

He further said that the Indian government will also be donating 5,000 tonnes of rice to Madagascar as support to the Government of Madagascar's fight against drought. The rice is likely to arrive in Madagascar at the end of July 2022.

Earlier, India had donated 1,000 metric tonnes of rice to Madagascar in March 2021 for the people affected by drought in the south of Madagascar and 600 tonnes of rice in March 2020 for the flood victims in the north of Madagascar.

India's policy towards Madagascar is guided by the collaborative maritime vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Madagascar joined the India-led Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in April 2022 and had earlier supported India joining the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) as an observer in March 2020 and the Djibouti Code of Conduct in August 2020.

Minister of National Defence of Madagascar, Lt. General Rakotonirina Leon Jean Richard led a 4-member delegation to participate in Aero India 2021 and Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru from February 3-5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Monday met Madagascar's Defence Minister Lieutenant General Richard Rakotonirina and reviewed the progress made in the bilateral defense cooperation between India and Madagascar.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar met H.E. Lt. General Richard Rakotonirina, Hon'ble Minister of National Defence of Madagascar today. They reviewed the progress made in the bilateral defense cooperation between India and Madagascar," Indian Embassy in Madagascar tweeted. (ANI)

