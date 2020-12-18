Lahore [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): Lahore has once again been listed in the top five cities with the worst air quality in the world, according to the data from IQAir.

Lahore ranked fourth on the list, behind Bangladesh's Dhaka, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Sarajevo, and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, reported Geo News.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating 210, which is considered as "very unhealthy".

According to Geo News to reduce the smog, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has sealed 1,844 brick kilns, 2,850 industries, and impounded 13,135 vehicles as of December 16.

The PDMA had arrested 548 people who violated the guidelines issued by the provincial government to protect the environment, according to a report by the authority from December 16. (ANI)

