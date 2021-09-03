Washington, Sep 3 (PTI) The latest census figures reveal that Indian Americans, who now comprise over 4 million people and 1.3 per cent of the country's population, are increasingly vital to the cultural and economic success of the United States, an influential lawmaker said on Thursday.

“This community, like many other communities before them, is increasingly assimilating, increasingly establishing its financial and professional success. So naturally, it looks to determine how it can also give back to the communities in which it resides,” Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi told PTI in an interview earlier this week.

Krishnamoorthi said the recently released census data has revealed that Indian-Americans, numbering more than 4.2 million people, are not only one of America's fastest-growing ethnic groups, with a population surge of more than 40 per cent since 2010, but also increasingly essential to the cultural and economic success of the country.

Today, in the US, almost 80 per cent of Indian-Americans have a college degree, possess the highest per capita income of any community, have a major presence in highly competitive fields, including computer science and finance, and almost 10 per cent of American doctors are of Indian descent.

“These census statistics are a testament to the achievements of the Indian-American community as an American success story and the undeniable truth of the community's integral role in the nation,” he said.

Latest census figures, the lawmaker said, basically heralds the achievements of the Indian American community not only in terms of their economic, but also their educational and cultural success. “It also says so much about the great promise of the American Dream, which is alive and well and which so many Indian Americans including my family have lived,” he said.

“There's that old saying, to whom much is given, from whom much is expected. And I think that our community is blessed with incredible success, and now we are also giving back to this country. We need to do more and get even more integrated into the life and civic affairs of this country,” he asserted.

Responding to a question, Krishnamoorthi said he would like more Indian Americans running for political offices. “I think that Indian Americans are really breaking into almost every endeavour, every aspect of academic, commercial journalistic and of course business life that you can possibly imagine. I would like to see more (Indian Americans) in elected office,” she said.

“We have made a lot of strides. Certainly Kamala Harris, being the Vice President is a huge accomplishment, or a huge feather in the cap,” he said.

“What's really important is for Indian Americans to recognise that not all people in the United States have enjoyed the same level of economic success or educational attainment, and it's really up to us to help everyone else to succeed,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“Indian Americans immigrated, often times, from circumstances that look nothing like what they enjoy today. And through their hard work and their education, as well as the great opportunities afforded by the United States were able to arrive where they are today.

"It is now up to us to both share the optimism of what's possible, but also to share and create the opportunities for success for all others with whom we share this beautiful country,” he said.

