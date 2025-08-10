Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 10 (ANI): A delegation of 24 content creators from Latin American countries, participating in the Public Diplomacy initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), paid a courtesy visit to Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday.

The meeting held at the City Palace highlighted India's efforts to showcase its rich cultural heritage and tourism potential to an international audience.

The delegation, comprising creators from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica, is on a week-long visit to Rajasthan from August 9 to August 15, during which they will be exploring the state's vibrant culture, historical heritage, and diverse lifestyle as part of the MEA's initiative to foster global cultural exchange.

Deputy Chief Minister Kumari welcomed the group, stating that such initiatives effectively promote India's cultural heritage and tourism potential at the international level while sharing insights into the state's renowned art, architecture, and hospitality traditions, expressing keen interest in the creators' experiences.

The content creators from the Latin American nations also expressed their admiration for Rajasthan's historical landmarks, colourful festivals, and local cuisine, promising to showcase these experiences on their digital platforms.

In recent years, India has steadily strengthened its relations with all the countries of the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region, with the relationship progressing across several areas, including trade and investment, agriculture, DPIs (Digital Public Infrastructure), Pharmaceuticals, capacity building, and people-to-people ties, and is marked by dynamic development partnership and strong cooperation at regional and multilateral fora such as CARICOM (Caribbean Community), SICA (Central American Integration System) and CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States).

During the last year, India has opened its Mission in Bolivia, while Honduras and St Kitts and Nevis have opened their Missions in Delhi. The increased political engagement over the last year has also provided renewed momentum to our relationships.

The Government of India views LAC as a key partner in the framework of South-South cooperation. As part of this effort, India has been engaging with LAC countries to deepen cooperation and collaboration in all areas of mutual interest. (ANI)

