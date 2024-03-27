Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 27 (ANI/WAM): The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, welcomed, at the Council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Professor Mohamed Abdel Rahman Al-Duweiny, the Deputy of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif.

The delegation included Sheikh Ayman Abdel Ghani, Head of Al-Azhar Institutes Sector, and Prof. Ahmed Hussein, the Dean of the Islamic Da'wah College at Al-Azhar University.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 27, 2024.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders affirmed that Al-Azhar Al-Sharif is the nation's fortress and its solid bulwark against all attempts at extremism or negligence.

He congratulated Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on its 1084th anniversary, highlighting its role as a beacon of the Islamic world, defending its issues and promoting the true teachings of religion according to its enlightened, moderate approach.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Attack: China Demands Probe After Five Chinese Nationals Killed in Attack on Convoy in Besham City of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also emphasised that, under the leadership of the Grand Imam, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has witnessed a qualitative leap in all scientific, da'wah (preaching), and intellectual fields.

From his side, Professor Mohamed Al-Duweiny, the Deputy of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and the accompanying delegation congratulated Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam on the occasion of the Council's 10th anniversary.

They commended the Council's significant achievements under the leadership of Al-Azhar's Grand Imam, especially in defending the nation's issues, promoting dialogue between East and West, advocating for Islamic dialogue, and building bridges of communication with Muslims worldwide through the Council's international branches.

They also emphasised the importance of youth in shaping global peace and fostering values of tolerance and coexistence.

At the end of the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in spreading the values of dialogue and human fraternity, combating extremist thought, correcting misconceptions, and promoting the true teachings of religion. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)