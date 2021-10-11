Beirut [Lebanon], October 11 (ANI/FENA): The electricity grid in Lebanon was partially operational on Sunday after a complete power outage on Saturday.

Production was made possible again thanks to the delivery of diesel provided by the army, the Lebanese Ministry of Energy announced, news agencies said.

As stated, the army delivered 6,000 kiloliters of diesel, equally distributing fuel to the Deir Amar and Zahrani power plants. (ANI/FENA)

