Monrovia [Liberia], November 19 (ANI): Liberia's President, George Weah, has conceded his defeat to opposition candidate Joseph Boakai after a closely contested run-off election, CNN reported.

Following the release of provisional results by the National Elections Commission (NEC), Weah, the former soccer star, gave a call to Boakai. The electoral commission reported that Boakai, a 78-year-old former vice president of Liberia, secured 51 per cent of the votes with nearly all ballots counted.

Also Read | US: Shooter Kills Security Guard Before Being Fatally Shot at New Hampshire Psychiatric Hospital.

In an address to his country, Weah said, "The results announced tonight, though not final, indicate that Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai is in a lead that we cannot surpass. Therefore, a few minutes ago, I spoke with President-elect Joseph N. Boakai to congratulate him on his victory. Tonight, as we acknowledge the results, let us also recognise that the true winners of these elections are the people of Liberia."

Weah, who assumed office in 2018, will step down in January, according to CNN.

Also Read | South Korea to Ban Dog Meat Consumption After International and Domestic Criticism of Centuries-Old Practice: Report.

The run-off became necessary when Weah won the October poll by a narrow margin of 7,000 votes over Boakai but fell short of the required 50 per cent threshold for an outright victory.

The outgoing president sought re-election for a second six-year term, amid a first tenure marked by corruption scandals and accusations of mismanagement. Despite the challenges, Weah has received praise for promptly conceding, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power--a crucial achievement for

Liberia's fragile democracy, has faced civil war and the assassination of previous leaders.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu was among the early well-wishers, congratulating the President-elect while commending Weah's " terling example, undiluted patriotism, and statesmanship. He has defied the stereotype that peaceful transitions of power are untenable in West Africa," according to a statement from Nigeria's presidency, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)