Jerusalem, Nov 24 (AP) A four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. Thirteen Israeli hostages were released, according to Israeli media, and 12 Thai hostages were also freed. The deal includes the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

With the truce deal comes increased shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza — though still only enough to dent the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, according to aid groups. Israel has agreed to allow the delivery of 130,000 litres of fuel a day into besieged Gaza for humanitarian needs for the duration of the truce.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza after a dayslong pause in its casualty report, which it attributed to the health system's collapse in northern Gaza making it impossible to provide a detailed count.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will press ahead with the war after the cease-fire expires. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.

Here's what's happening in the war:

ISRAELI MEDIA SAY HAMAS HAS FREED 13 ISRAELI HOSTAGES

JERUSALEM — Israeli media say the Hamas militant group has released the first batch of hostages under a cease-fire deal Friday, including 13 Israelis who have been held in the Gaza Strip for nearly seven weeks.

The media cited Israeli security officials.

Twelve Thai nationals were also released, according to Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Under a deal negotiated by Qatar, 50 hostages are set to be freed during a four-day truce.

Israel is set to free 150 Palestinians over the next four days as part of the deal. Thirty-nine prisoners are to be freed Friday.

THOUSANDS OF ISRAELIS GATHER TO RECEIVE NEWS OF HOSTAGE RELEASE

JERUSALEM — Thousands of Israelis gathered in what has been dubbed “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv on Friday evening, singing songs to welcome the Jewish Sabbath and watching newscasts on large screens as they waited to receive news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages slated to be freed.

“My emotions are mixed,” Shelli Shem Tov, the mother of 21-year-old hostage Omer Shem Tov, told Israeli's Channel 12 at the square. “I'm excited for the families that are going to hug their loved ones, I'm jealous, and I'm sad, mostly sad, that Omer is not coming home yet.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will monitor the hostage release from the Kirya in Tel Aviv, along with several close aides, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

THAILAND SAYS 12 THAI NATIONALS HAVE BEEN RELEASED FROM GAZA

BANGKOK — Twelve Thai nationals were released from Gaza on Friday, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

It said the 12 hostages have passed through the Rafah crossing and are on the way to Israel's Hatzerim air base, and will then be taken to a hospital.

The ministry says 39 Thai citizens were killed in Hamas' October 7 attack in Israel and 26 were taken hostage.

Egypt's state information service said the 12 Thais is in addition to 13 Israeli captives who are to be freed Friday.

Fifty hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed under a Qatar-brokered four-day cease-fire deal. (AP)

