New York [US], September 21 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday delivered a powerful statement, calling for a global commitment to silence the guns and end the suffering caused by escalating conflicts worldwide.

In his statement on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, Guterres highlighted the devastating toll of war, a world in which lives are being torn apart, children's futures destroyed, and human dignity tossed aside amid the brutal realities of war.

The United Nations Secretary-General also pointed out that international law is being flagrantly ignored, and countless people are fleeing their homes in search of safety.

"Our warring world is crying out for peace. This year's International Day of Peace urges each of us to give voice to that call. Around the world lives are being ripped apart, childhoods extinguished, and basic human dignity discarded amidst the cruelty and degradations of war.

We are seeing an explosion of conflict. International law flouted. And record numbers of people fleeing their homes. All they want is peace," he stated.

The Secretary-General stressed that peace is not a distant ideal but everyone's responsibility. He called on governments, communities and individuals to "silence the guns, end the suffering, build bridges, and create stability and prosperity."

Guterres also underscored the strong link between sustainable development and peace, noting that nine out of the ten countries most behind on development are also embroiled in conflict.

"Peace is everyone's business. The impacts of war ripple around the world. We must silence the guns. End the suffering. Build bridges. And create stability and prosperity. Sustainable development supports peace - nine of the 10 countries struggling most with development are suffering conflict," he added.

He further called for concerted efforts to address the root causes of violence, including racism, dehumanisation, and misinformation, which fuel global conflicts, highlighting the transformative power of peace, envisioning a world where families reunite, communities rebuild, and children can learn and play.

"And we must quell the racism, dehumanisation and misinformation that throw fuel on the fires of conflict. Instead, we must speak the language of respect, open our hearts to others. And use our influence to push for peace. Where we have peace, we have hope. Families unite, communities rebuild, children learn and play. Peace cannot wait - our work starts now," Guterres concluded.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and ceasefire.

This year the call for the occasion is "Act Now for a Peaceful World". (ANI)

