Lahore [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): Local journalist, Hasnain Shah was shot dead outside Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Monday inciting condemnation from media persons across the spectrum.

According to police officials, Hasnain Shah was sitting in his car outside the press club when the suspects, riding a motorcycle, intercepted and shot at him, killing him on the spot, according to Express Tribune.

Hasnain was a crime reporter on a private TV channel and also a member of the LPC. Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFJU) President Shehzada Zulfiqar, Secretary-General Nasir Zaidi and Treasurer Zulfiqar Ali Mahto condemned the incident. They said the provincial government has failed to maintain law and order in the city.

Further, the Union demanded the authorities arrest the suspects at the earliest. Further, Lahore Economic Journalist Association also condemned the killing and said that the lives of journalists are not safe and the administration has failed to protect them, as reported by Express Tribune.

Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry said a journalist's murder in front of the press club in broad daylight is a moment of reflection for the government, adding that the incident would not go unnoticed and the authorities will be held responsible if culprits are not apprehended soon, according to Express Tribune.

According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), three journalists were killed in Pakistan in 2021. It said that 45 journalists were killed worldwide in the same year. The toll included nine in Afghanistan, the highest number suffered by a single country. (ANI)

