New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his appointment as foreign minister of Kuwait, saying that he looked forward to working together for further development of ties.

Jaishankar said in a tweet, "Delighted to speak to FM Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait. Congratulated him on his appointment. Look forward to working together for the further development of the relationship." Sabah assumed charge as foreign affairs minister of Kuwait on October 16 this year.

Also Read | China To Lift Three-Year-Old COVID-19 Travel Restrictions From January 8 Amid Massive Surge in Coronavirus Infections.

Notably, the previous government in Kuwait had resigned in April due to the non-trust motion in their parliament against Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid who was replaced by the current Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah.

The deadlock between the government and parliament in Kuwait has often led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of the legislature over the decades, hampering investment and reforms. The last time parliament was dissolved was in 2016, Al Jazeera reported citing a Kuwait News Agency report.

Also Read | China Sends Team to Kathmandu to Carry Out Feasibility Study of Nepal-China Cross-Border Railway Line.

Prior to this, strong allies India and Kuwait in an opportunity to expose trainees to the military and maritime linkages sent the First Training Squadron comprising Indian Naval Ship Tir, Sujata and Coast Guard Ship Sarathi to Port Al-Shuwaikh in Kuwait.

The ships arrived at the port on October 4 and were deployed in the Persian Gulf as part of their training deployment. The naval ships were accorded a warm welcome by senior officers of the Kuwaiti Naval forces, Border Guard and the Embassy of India officials besides school children.The three-day port call included professional engagements, cross-ship visits, community outreach and social interactions. The ships of 1TS, based at Kochi, are part of the Southern Naval Command, the Indian Navy's Training Command.

The deployment of 1TS is aimed at exposing the trainees to the conduct of various evolutions at sea and port familiarisation. The current deployment also provides an opportunity to expose the trainees to the sociopolitical, military and maritime linkages of India with friendly countries in our maritime neighbourhood.

India and Kuwait traditionally enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. This year, India and Kuwait are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Both countries have maintained regular high-level contact.

Kuwait stood with India during the second COVID and provided quick support in the form of oxygen and other relief material to India. An air/sea bridge was established between both countries in this regard. Kuwait sent a special aircraft with 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies on May 4, 2021. Indian Naval Ships, INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Tarkash, INS Tabar and INS Shardul carried liquid medical oxygen in ISO tanks, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical supplies to India.

Over 425 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, 12,500 oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment were sent from Kuwait to India during the month and half long operation. Indian community in Kuwait also contributed to the efforts.

At that time in a telephonic talk with Kuwait Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al Sabah, Jaishankar conveyed his appreciation for the support extended by Kuwait."A warm call today with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Conveyed our appreciation for the maritime bridge with Kuwait that is enabling smooth oxygen flow," Dr S Jaishankar tweeted after the telephone call. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)