Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): Pro Uyghur groups are calling for the resignation of the UN rights chief, stating that she failed to denounce the repression of Uyghurs, during her six-days trip to China.

They say the visit has turned out to be a "propaganda opportunity" for China to whitewash its crimes against humanity and genocide against the Uyghur people.

Bachelet provided no transparency about the trip and that a prison visit in Xinjiang was a "Potemkin-style sham," Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported citing the Washington-based Campaign for Uyghurs.

"The high commissioner has disgraced herself and her office by refusing to investigate China's genocide and adopting, repeating the Chinese regime's narrative, further cementing their propaganda in the UN," Rushan Abbas, the organization's executive director, told RFA on Tuesday.

"Her comments seem custom-made for Beijing's propaganda machine, and she neglects the duties of her office and the founding principle of the UN," she said. Abbas called on Bachelet to step down from her post.

According to the Germany-based World Uyghur Congress (WUC), the statement by the High Commissioner confirms that this was not an investigative visit into the atrocity crimes and genocide occurring in East Turkistan.

Bachelet stated that she was ''unable to assess'' the full scale of the violations in the Vocational Education and Training Centers (VETCs).

Reacting to this statement of the UN rights chief, WUC expressed its serious disappointment in the outcomes of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

WUC President Dolkun Isa said Bachelet missed a historic opportunity to hold China accountable for the Uyghur genocide.

"The impression is that now the UN is in bed with communist China, a regime that has been committing the Uyghur genocide for the past five years," he said Tuesday. "It is truly stunning to see that Ms. Bachelet did not act as the highest human rights official at the U.N. but rather as a mouthpiece of the Chinese communist government during and after her trip.

"She has completely discredited the role of her office and the authority of the United Nations as a champion of human rights in the world," Isa said.

Isa also called for Bachelet's immediate resignation, RFA reported. (ANI)

