Los Angeles [US], October 22 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Los Angeles City Hall City Council hosted a special celebration in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Los Angeles. First-ever Indian American City Councilmember Nithya Raman organised the event, highlighting the growing recognition of the Indian diaspora in the region.

The celebration featured the lighting of traditional lamps, cultural performances of Indian music and dance, and the presentation of a Diwali Proclamation by City Council members Nithya Raman, John Lee, and Tim McOsker. During the event, the council members also welcomed the new Consul General, K J Srinivasa, reflecting the strengthening ties between local authorities and the Indian diplomatic mission.

The event was attended by Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles and current US Ambassador to India, along with Indian diaspora leaders and members from across the region. This marked a historic moment as the Los Angeles City Hall was illuminated for the first time ever to celebrate Diwali, symbolising light, hope, and unity between the Indian and American communities.

The Indian Consulate expressed gratitude to the City of Los Angeles for the gesture of friendship and for recognising the Indo-American community's vital role in enriching the city's multicultural fabric. Members of the public also witnessed the illumination, celebrating the Festival of Lights in a collective spirit of togetherness.

Meanwhile, celebrations extended to Washington as US President Donald Trump participated in Diwali festivities at the White House on Tuesday (local time). He extended his warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans on the occasion, connecting the national recognition of the festival to broader US-India relations.

During his remarks, President Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend," while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace. He noted, "Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing." He added, "He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years."

Highlighting the symbolic importance of Diwali, President Trump said, "In a few moments, we'll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed." He further added that the Diya's flame reminds everyone "to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings."

Following his remarks, Trump lit the diyas to celebrate the festival at the White House. The event was attended by senior officials from the Trump Administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Ambassador of the US to India Sergio Gor. A delegation of prominent Indian-American business leaders also attended the ceremony, reflecting the growing engagement of the Indian diaspora in US-India ties.

The White House celebration underscored the cultural significance of Diwali in American society and highlighted the close ties between the United States and India. This recognition at the highest levels of US government complements efforts by lawmakers, as earlier, US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick introduced a bipartisan resolution in the US House of Representatives to recognise the religious and historical significance of Diwali, which began on October 20.

According to a press release, the resolution honours Diwali's cultural, spiritual, and historical significance to over three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. It reflects the growing recognition of the Indian diaspora's contributions to the US. (ANI)

