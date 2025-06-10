Several businesses, including the Apple Store and Jordan Flagship Store, were looted overnight amid chaotic scenes following the anti-ICE protest in Downtown Los Angeles. Reports suggest several looters were trapped inside an Apple store as police arrived. Videos captured individuals rushing out of the Apple Store and Jordan Flagship Store just after midnight on Sunday, June 9. Officers quickly moved in, arresting several suspects and blocking off key streets to prevent further vandalism. Waymo Cars Worth Over USD 600,000 Each Destroyed and Set Ablaze by Rioters Amid Escalating Violence in Los Angeles (Watch Videos).

Apple Store Looted in Downtown Los Angeles

Cops caught a sh*t ton of looters at the Apple store in Los Angeles. 🤣🔥pic.twitter.com/ndb8jIgu8T — Texas Patriot (@Texasbrn) June 10, 2025

Rioters Loot Apple Store in Los Angeles

BREAKING: Apple Store in Downtown LA looted; some looters trapped inside as police arrive. pic.twitter.com/BzFBjBHOUu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 10, 2025

Jordan Flagship Store Looted in Los Angeles

🚨 #BREAKING: Multiple businesses are now being LOOTED in Downtown Los Angeles, including the Jordan Flagship Store So rioters are now stealing SHOES in the name of “social justice.” Beyond pathetic. pic.twitter.com/tkrtfnMvXL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2025

