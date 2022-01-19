Paris [France], January 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Europe should work out a new plan of cooperation with African nations to resolve pressing issues of mutual concern, such as migration, including migration, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"Europe should offer a new alliance to the African continent. The destinies of the two sides of the Mediterranean are linked, and we cannot properly discuss the subject of migration without understanding its root causes and reminding about the common fate with the African continent," Macron said during his opening speech at a European Parliament plenary session, outlining priorities of France's six-month presidency of the EU, which began on January 1.

The upcoming EU-Africa summit, scheduled to be held in Brussels from February 17-18, will focus on the restoration of the partnership, according to the president.

The EU and the African countries started out bilateral summits in 2000. The fifth summit in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire in 2017 was focused on building "mutually beneficial" partnerships. (ANI/Sputnik)

