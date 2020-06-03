World News | Made Promise to George's Family That He Wouldn't Become Another Hashtag: Joe Biden

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], June 3 (ANI): Extending support to George Floyd's family, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Floyd's death wouldn't 'just become another hashtag'.

"I made a promise to George's family that he wouldn't just become another hashtag. We're going to tackle this head-on -- and we're going to need your help to do it. Grateful for your support," Biden tweeted.

"George Floyd's last words...didn't die with him. They're still being heard. They're echoing across this nation. It's a wake-up call for all of us," he added.

Commenting on the upcoming US presidential elections, he said, "I have said from the outset of this election that we are in a battle for the soul of this nation. Who we are. What we believe. And maybe most important--who we want to be. It's all at stake. That is truer today than ever."

Biden is expected to attend George Floyd's funeral in Houston, Texas, an attorney for Floyd's family was reported as saying by The Hill.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the Biden for criticising US administrations' handling of George Floyd protest.

"Sleepy Joe has been in politics for 40 years and did nothing. Now he pretends to have the answers. He doesn't even know the questions," Trump said.

"My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed Opportunity Zones with Senator Tim Scott, guaranteed to fund for HBCU's, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest Black unemployment, poverty, and crime rates in history," he added.

The 46-year-old George Floyd's death has sparked outrage across the nation. Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis last month. (ANI)

