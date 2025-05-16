Kabul [Afghanistan], May 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday.

The tremor occurred at 00:47:40 IST, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 36.56°N and longitude of 70.99°E, at a depth of 120 kilometres.

Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 16/05/2025 00:47:40 IST, Lat: 36.56 N, Long: 70.99 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

