An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Afghanistan today, August 6. As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake of magnitude 5.2 occurred 38 km south-southeast of Jurm in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at around 6.53 pm. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit 19km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at around 6:53 pm. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. On Saturday, a powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan leading to tremors being felt in Delhi and surrounding areas. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Hindu Kush Region; Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

Earthquake in Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred 38 km south-southeast of Jurm in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at around 6.53 pm: USGS More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/E8kODYj6Tl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2023

Quake Hits Fayzabad in Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit 19km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at around 6:53 pm: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/dY5rkbW3pb — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

