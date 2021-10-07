Harnai (Balochistan) [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI): A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has struck the northern part of Pakistan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

The tremor was registered at 22.01 GMT today, 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) northeast of the city of Balochistan's Harnai.

Also Read | Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Glorifies Mahmud Ghaznavi and His Act of Breaking Somnath Temple Idol During 10th Century.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 20.8 kilometers. However, no casualties reported so far due to the earthquake, according to the USGS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)