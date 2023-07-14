Kabul [Afghanistan], July 14 (ANI): Nobel Prize-winning education activist Malala Yousafzai has condemned the Taliban for reversal of women’s rights to education in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

Yousafzai expressed her despair over the Taliban’s “complete reversal” of women’s rights and education in Afghanistan.

She told an audience at the United Nations House in Abuja, Nigeria: “Ten years ago, millions of Afghan girls were going to school.”

“One in three young women were enrolled in university. And now? Afghanistan is the only country in the world to ban girls and women from seeking education,” she said.

Yousafzai described how she experienced Taliban brutality when she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 for advocating for girls’ education, Khaama Press reported.

Yousafzai said: “I was shot and nearly killed for speaking out against these injustices. I did not know if my first speech at the UN would be my last, my only chance to ask the world to send every girl to school.”

The education activist urged the international community to “step forward more boldly” in assisting girls and women in Afghanistan.

“We must not allow the Taliban to take away the dreams of an entire generation,” she said. “We must not allow them to silence the voices of women and girls.”

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, it has issued some suppressive decrees which banned women and girls from attending secondary schools in March 2022 and subsequently barred women from attending universities and working with aid agencies in December last year.

Despite massive condemnation by the international community, the decrees are still practised and restrict women from their fundamental human rights, as per Khaama Press. (ANI)

