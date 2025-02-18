New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): An eight-member delegation from Malawi, led by General Paul Valentino Phiri, the Commander of the Malawi Defence Force, on Monday, visited the National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi.

The visit aimed at strengthening ties and enhancing interactions at the senior military leadership level. During their visit, the delegation also engaged with the faculty of NDC.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Calls on Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Says ‘His Talks With PM Narendra Modi Will 'Deepen Our Friendship'.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of Defence said, "An eight-member Malawian delegation headed by General Paul Valentino Phiri, Commander, Malawi Defence Force visited #NDC, New Delhi today."

The post added, "The objective of the visit was to enhance interactions at senior military leadership level. The delegation interacted with the Faculty of NDC and had a familiarisation tour to various facilities."

Also Read | France Sex Scandal: Surgeon Accused of Sexually Abusing 299 Victims Over 25 Years in Country's Largest Child Abuse Case.

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1891476279960195179

Earlier, on the sidelines of Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Malawian counterpart Monica Changanamuno on February 11.

During the meeting with the Minister of Defence, Malawi, both leaders had wide-ranging discussions on ways to further strengthen bilateral defence relations and enhance cooperation in areas of training, military courses and capacity building of the Armed Forces. Both sides also agreed to expedite signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation to foster mutual understanding and enhance strategic interests.

Notably, India and Malawi share cordial and friendly bilateral relations. India established diplomatic relations with Malawi immediately after Malawi's Independence in 1964. Subsequently, a resident Mission in Malawi was established, however, due to some administrative reasons, the High Commission in Malawi was closed in 1993, though India continued to have diplomatic relations with Malawi. Malawi was concurrently accredited to our Mission in Zambia until February 2012. The resident mission was re-opened in March, 2012. Malawi opened its Mission in Delhi in February, 2007.

India provides approximately 40 scholarships to Malawian students to pursue higher studies in India every year, according to the High Commission of India in Lilongwe.

Government of India also provides 130 slots every year to Malawi under ITEC Programme. So far, more than 800 Malawian nationals from both government and private sectors have been trained in India in various fields since 2008. In addition, 32 Malawi Defence officials have been trained under ITEC Programme and UN Peacekeeping Training programme since 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)