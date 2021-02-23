Kuala Lumpur, Feb 23 (AP) Malaysia's immigration authorities said Tuesday they have deported 1,086 Myanmar migrants, breaking a court order to halt their repatriation following an appeal by two human rights groups.

Just hours earlier, a high court granted a one-day stay order for the deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants to hear an appeal by Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia, which said refugees, asylum-seekers and minors were among those being sent back.

Immigration chief Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement that the 1,086 had agreed to return home voluntarily on three Myanmar naval ships. He stressed that they were all Myanmar nationals and didn't include any Muslim Rohingya refugees or asylum-seekers.

The statement didn't mention the court order or explain why only 1,086 were deported instead of 1,200. (AP)

