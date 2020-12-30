Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,870 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 110,485, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 1,868 are local transmissions.

Six new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 463.

Another 745 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 87,460, or 79.2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 22,562 active cases, 131 are being held in intensive care units and 62 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

