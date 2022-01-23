Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 4,116 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total of infections to 2,829,089, according to the health ministry.

There are 498 new imported cases and 3,618 cases are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 14 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,882.

The ministry reported 2,858 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,753,119.

There are 44,088 active cases, 141 are being held in intensive care and 62 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 154,906 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone, and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 32.3 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

