Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 5,859 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,581,747, according to the health ministry.

Nineteen of the new cases are imported, with 5,840 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 41 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,978.

About 4,970 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,482,284.

There are 69,485 active cases, 529 are being held in intensive care and 261 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

