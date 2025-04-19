Kuala Lampur [Malaysia], April 19 (ANI/WAM): The government needs to be fully prepared in facing global economic uncertainties, especially following the recent tariff announcement by the United States, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said all plans must be swiftly implemented to strengthen the country's economic resilience against any external shocks or disruptions.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said this in a post on X after chairing a Special Sarawak State Development Meeting, according to Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

Anwar said the meeting also discussed the Sarawak Gas Roadmap and tax incentives by the Sarawak Development Bank, which have the potential to strengthen the state's economy and generate benefits for the people of Malaysia as a whole. (ANI/WAM)

