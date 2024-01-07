Male [Maldives], January 7 (ANI): The website of the President of Maldives went unreachable on Saturday night.

The official websites of the President, Foreign Ministry and Tourism Ministry of Maldives are down and are unreachable.

The reasons behind top government websites' not working are yet to be ascertained. There is no official word from the government so far.

Moreover, the website of the Maldivian Tourism Ministry is also unreachable at the moment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

