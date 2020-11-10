Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in the early morning of November 8 at 10th Avenue East and East Pike Street in Seattle, according to an official statement.

The shooting took place near the Capital Hill Organised Protest (CHOP) zone, an infamous area set up after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, during a celebration for Joe Biden's potential victory in the presidential elections, reported Sputnik.

Also Read | Mark Esper Fired by Donald Trump, Christopher Miller Appointed Acting US Defence Secretary.

According to police, the victim was "transported to Harborview Medical Center but later succumbed to his injuries".

Sputnik reported that a handgun was reportedly found near the crime scene and taken to the police. However, no suspect in the killing has been identified.

Also Read | Indo-American Vivek Murthy Named Co-Chair in Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Celebrations in the US began after President-elect Joe Biden was projected the winner of the US Presidential elections, defeating President Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the country.

In his third attempt, Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, will become the oldest president to assume the role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)