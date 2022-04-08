Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): As the voting session in the National Assembly over the no-trust motion against the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will convene once more on Saturday, many have termed the whole political episode as a circus staged by the PM, reported Policy Research Group (POREG).

With a 5-0 verdict by the Pakistan Supreme Court declaring the ruling by the Deputy Speaker over the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan unconstitutional, all the defences of the leader have now been demolished.

Imran Khan accused the US of conspiring to topple the government in Pakistan however the ruling by the Supreme Court restored the National Assembly and the no-trust motion is set to take place again on Saturday against the PM.

After the verdict by the top court, Imran Khan must do so mindful of the court's direction that no member will be barred from casting their vote, reported the research group.

Being the PM of Pakistan and the head of the PTI, Imran Khan has only been peddling lies and half-truths in a calibrated campaign to lampoon the Opposition - PPP, PML-N and Jamaat leaders, and to win over public sentiment.

Another thing is the refrain by the Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa in commenting on the "foreign conspiracy" allegedly being played out by the US to topple the ruling government and oust the PM.

Even when Imran Khan accused the US, Bajwa was reluctant to make any comments on the episode thus cementing the Army's role as the final arbiter of Pakistan's destiny. (ANI)

