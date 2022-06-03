Islamabad [Pakistan], June 3 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has lambasted the former Prime Minister Imran Khan for talking about dividing the country into "three parts" and asked him who influenced him to talk like that.

"Whose ideology is it? Did Zac Goldsmith influence you to this ideology or Israel?" the politician asked while interacting with the media in Islamabad on Thursday.

Zac Goldsmith is the brother of Khan's ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

Imran Khan has made a controversial statement. He said that if the country's establishment does not make the right decisions, the country could split into three parts and also lose its nuclear deterrent capabilities.

The ousted PM made these remarks in an interview with a private television channel.

The TV interviewer asked Imran Khan, "If the establishment is not with you irrespective of your popularity as was the case with Benazir Bhutto, you will not be able to come back to power. Keeping this in mind, what is your future strategy?"

Reacting to Imran's statement, Maryam said that the entire nation has taken notice of his words and is angered by him.

"Imran has lost his sanity after losing power but the truth is that power never belonged to him, to begin with," she said. "Whoever said such a thing about the country, his own party will break into 300 pieces," she added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan warned that once the country's economy is destroyed, it would go in default, and the world would ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation -- as was done to Ukraine in the 1990s, reported The News International.

He also said that Pakistan is on the brink of "self-destruction" and will go "bankrupt."Reacting to the former premier's comments, former president Asif Ali Zardari slammed Khan and said that no Pakistani could talk of tearing this country apart.

Zardari directed the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers to protest the remarks of Imran Khan throughout the country. The PPP coalition partner PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that having lost power, Imran Khan has started talking about the country breaking up and losing nuclear assets.

"We want the Supreme Court to answer whether or not we have the fundamental right to hold a peaceful protest. We will announce the date for our next long march as soon as the apex court rules on the petition," he told a social media conference in the provincial capital, as per the media portal.

This comes in the context of the federal as well as Punjab governments resorting to the use of force against the participants of the Imran Khan's so-called Azadi March on May 25 to protest the "corrupt and imported" Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government. (ANI)

