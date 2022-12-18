Johannesburg, Dec 18 (AP) South Africa's coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday.

The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” EMS spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said. “Unfortunately three people, including a teenager, were declared deceased at the scene.”

Also Read | Sri Lanka To Use Indian Rupee Trade Settlement Mechanism: Reports.

At least 17 people were also taken to various medical facilities for treatment after being injured by the wave, Nlungele said.

More than 35 lifeguards participated in rescue efforts, attending to more than 100 people affected by the massive wave, according to the municipality. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the municipality said.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Funeral Homes, Crematoriums Overwhelmed in Beijing As COVID-19 Positive Workers Calling In Sick Following Spike in Cases.

Durban is usually a hive of activity around the holiday season, attracting local and international tourists to its beaches.

This year's festive season is expected to attract many travelers eager to return to the beaches after the years when COVID-19 lockdowns and precautions reduced tourism in Durban.

The port city on South Africa's eastern Indian Ocean coast has been gradually reopening its beaches after some were closed due to high levels of E. coli following devastating floods in parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province earlier this year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)