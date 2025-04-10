Moka [Mauritius], April 10 (ANI): Mauritius has launched the SolarX Accelerator Programme in partnership with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Business Mauritius (BM), bringing together 35 start-ups from across Asia and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for an intensive two-day event focused on accelerating innovation in solar energy and renewable technologies, an official press release by ISA reported.

The SolarX Accelerator Programme is designed to support early-stage companies developing scalable, cost-effective solar solutions. This year's edition focuses on providing mentorship, funding access, and collaboration opportunities to selected start-ups, aiming to fast-track the deployment of clean energy technologies across multiple geographies.

The partnership between Business Mauritius and ISA underscores a mutual commitment to climate adaptation and carbon neutrality. Through this collaboration, the two organisations aim to enhance the impact of sustainable innovation and increase the adoption of solar energy, particularly through new business models that align with global sustainability goals.

ISA, a global initiative launched in 2015 by India and France at the COP21 in Paris, has 123 Member and Signatory countries. It works with governments around the world to promote solar power as a reliable energy source and to support the transition to a cleaner, low-carbon future.

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Khanna, Director General of ISA, said, "ISA has committed to empowering youth, fostering innovation, and creating jobs as part of its mission to spread solar energy. We are confident that the entrepreneurs from the Africa and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions will contribute to a valuable transfer of technological ideas, which can aid the energy transition in various countries. For example, a solution developed in Nigeria could have practical applications in India, and a solar application in Fiji could work across all the islands in the Pacific."

Khanna added that the SolarX Accelerator was launched in Africa before being introduced to the APAC region, reflecting ISA's intent to connect governments, private sector actors, regulators, and key stakeholders. "This approach is critical, especially considering that overall investment in clean-tech solar energy has decreased by 20 per cent in developing countries compared to last year. The SolarX Global Accelerator 2025 aims to address this challenge by connecting entrepreneurs with investors, providing tailored mentorship, fundraising training, and access to financing opportunities," he stated, as per the press release.

The accelerator aims to empower participants through workshops on business development, expert mentorship, and investor networking. Selected start-ups will also have the opportunity to present their innovations to a global audience, gaining visibility and potential backing from major players in the energy sector.

Business Mauritius, a key representative body of the local private sector, plays an important role in the country's development through public-private dialogue on economic growth, social equity, and sustainability. Speaking at the event, Kevin Ramkaloan, CEO of Business Mauritius, said, "Business Mauritius welcomes the opportunity to partner with ISA on the Solar X Accelerator. It brings to the forefront three key priorities of the business community, which are energy transition, innovation, and unlocking new markets on the continent. Our immense gratitude to our local partners and also to the public institutions that have supported in presenting the Mauritius advantage to the global start-ups from APAC, India and Africa present here for the workshop."

In addition to mentorship and strategic guidance, the programme offers start-ups direct engagement with potential funders and partners in the clean energy ecosystem. This access is aimed at addressing key barriers to solar deployment in emerging markets, such as financing and infrastructure, the press release stated.

The event is being hosted by ISA in collaboration with Business Mauritius and is supported by key sponsors including the Currimjee Group, Eclosia Group, ENL-Rogers Group, and The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd. (ANI)

