New Delhi, March 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he looks forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership to elevate bilateral partnership during his two-day visit to the country and strengthen friendship for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region. In his departure statement, PM Modi said Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent.

"At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, I am embarking on a two-day State Visit to Mauritius to participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius. We are connected by history, geography and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths," he said. India and Mauritius To Sign Important Deals During PM Narendra Modi’s 2-Day Visit to Nation, Says Indian Envoy Anurag Srivastava.

"The close and historical people-to-people connect is a source of shared pride. We have made significant strides in the past ten years with people-centric initiatives," he added.

He expressed confidence that the visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship. "I look forward to the opportunity to engage the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strength our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR," he said. PM Modi's Visit to Mauritius; Both Sides to Boost Maritime Security Cooperation.

PM Modi will pay a State Visit to Mauritius on March 11-12 to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on 12th March as the Chief Guest. A contingent of Indian Defence Forces will participate in the celebrations along with a ship from the Indian Navy. Prime Minister last visited Mauritius in 2015.

During the visit, Prime Minister will call on the President of Mauritius, meet the Prime Minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in Mauritius. Prime Minister will also interact with the members of the Indian-origin community, and inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both built with India's grant assistance. A number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged during the visit.

India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties. Mauritius forms an important part of India's Vision SAGAR, i.e., Security and growth for All in the Region. The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring bond between India and Mauritius and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors, Ministry of External Affairs had said in a release earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)