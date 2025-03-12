Port Louis, March 12: Mauritius Members of Parliament Mahend Gungapersad and Ajay Gunness welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to present the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card to his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam and termed it a "proof of friendship" between two nations. In a special gesture, PM Modi handed over OCI cards to Ramgoolam and his wife, Veena Ramgoolam on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Gungapersad said that Mauritius is proud of India and the ties it shares with it. He stated that PM Modi is right in calling Mauritius a "friend and a member of the family." "It's a matter of honor and privilege that Shri Narendra Modi ji has given the OCI Card to our Prime Minister and this is a proof of our friendship. At the same time, the government of Mauritius is offering the Grand Commander title to Shri Modi ji and he deserves it. This shows the relationship between Mauritius and India and Shri Modi ji has said the right thing Mauritius is not just a friend, it's a member of the family and we are proud of that. Vishwa Mitra and we are proud of India and the relationship," he said.

He further lauded PM Modi's visit to Mauritius, saying, "This is a grand visit. This further consolidates the relationship between Mauritius and India and we are grateful that Shri Modi ji took some time to come to Mauritius and to the whole people and nation of India, we are grateful." Gunness also welcomed PM Modi's decision to extend OCI cards to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora in Mauritius. He expressed gratitude to PM Modi for visiting Mauritius and stressed that "there is no word that can express how we feel today."

"It's a great thing. We already have our OCI but it's great that the Prime Minister Modi extended it to the 7th generation and our Prime Minister today and his wife got the OCI. And as the Prime Minister said, Mauritius and India are family. So, we are two families and we are very proud and we are very grateful that the Prime Minister has spared some time in his tight schedule to come to Mauritius to visit us and we are very proud of that. We are very proud. Indeed, there is no word that can express how we feel today," he said.

Gunness said that PM Modi is being honoured with the 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' for all the assistance India has extended to the people of Mauritius and called it a small token to the Prime Minister. "As you see our Prime Minister said that we have only five international dignitaries who have got this and one among is Shri Modi ji and this is for all assistance that India is giving us. We feel that this is a small token to Shri Modi ji and it comes from the heart of the Mauritian people. And tomorrow this award will be conferred on him officially by the President. We are very, very happy. It's just a token for him," the Mauritius MP said.

He lauded PM Modi's visit saying, "I see his visit, you know, as the Prime Minister said, it is a family visit. As if we feel a family member coming to visit us and I think it has to be often, as if the family member is coming home and we welcome him anytime. Myself, I was in India in January. I feel at home when I go to India. So, I suppose it's the same for PM Modi ji also." Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the decision to extend OCI cards to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora in Mauritius. "In Mauritius, a decision has been made to extend the OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card eligibility to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora. I had the privilege of presenting the OCI card to the President of Mauritius and his spouse. Likewise, I am delighted to extend the same honor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius and his spouse," the PM said while addressing the members of the Indian community.

Meanwhile, a Bhojpuri Speaking Union Chairperson in Mauritius, Sarita Boodhoo, said that people of Mauritius are very happy that PM Modi has come here and given his 'blessings'. "We are one family - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, this message is very strong and he has come again as Prime Minister, but he has come to Mauritius three to four times. From his arrival here, Mauritius gets a lot of strength and we are very happy. We are very happy that he has come here and given us our blessings," Boodhoo told ANI.

She also welcomed PM Modi's decision to give OCI cards to the seventh generation of Indian descent. "This is a very auspicious sign, because the younger generation is future and when the younger generation gets the OCI card, they can go and invest in India. They have many interests, education and they can do work, especially the bonding that we are increasing. Bonding between India and Mauritius is increasing in trade, commerce, blue economy, etc. Future is very bright for people of Indian origin," the Union Chairperson said.

She said that PM Modi praised her work for Mauritius and Bhojpuri language. "I am also honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award and I have talked to Modi. Yes, he congratulated me a lot. Sarita ji, you have done a lot of work for Mauritius, for Bhojpuri and we are very happy," Boodhoo added.

Mauritius Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, also lauded the India-Mauritius ties for its "great bondage".

"This relationship (between Mauritius and India) is of great bondage. When Mauritius asks, India looks up and says yes, and this has always been our policy...The Prime Minister has consolidated this special relationship, and our roots are deep," he said. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Mauritius to attend the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. On Tuesday, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced the highest award, 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean', for PM Modi.

Notably, PM Modi became the first Indian to receive the honour. This becomes the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country. During the event, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam said, "'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' is very fitting for you, Prime Minister." "Since we became a Republic only five foreign dignitaries have got that title and among them is the Gandhi of Africa, Nelson Mandela who received it in 1998", the Mauritius PM noted.

