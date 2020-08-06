New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The agreement between the Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) and the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) for 'India for Humanity' project has been extended till March 2023. Under the project artificial limb camps are organised across the globe.

"The agreement between the MEA and BMVSS is extended for a further three years i.e. till March 2023. Rahul Chhabra, Secretary (ER), signed the Agreement on behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs whereas Satish Mehta signed on behalf of BMVSS,' read a statement from the MEA.

"Under this initiative 13 artificial limb fitment camps were organised in 12 countries and more than 6500 artificial limbs were fitted," the ministry added further.

The MEA added that these camps help in providing physical, economic and social rehabilitation of amputees by helping them regain their "mobility and dignity".

"These camps generated a lot of goodwill for India in countries where these were organised such as in Malawi, Iraq, Nepal, Egypt, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Syria etc. These camps aim to provide for the physical, economic, and social rehabilitation of amputees by helping them regain their mobility and dignity to become self-respecting and productive members of the society," the external affairs ministry said further.

Founded in 1975, the BMVSS known by its trademark "Jaipur Foot" is among the largest in the fitment of artificial limbs for amputees with disability in India and around the world. (ANI)

