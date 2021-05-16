Jerusalem, May 16 (AP) Israeli medics say dozens of people have been injured in a bleacher collapse in a West Bank synagogue.

Amateur footage showed the collapse occurring during prayers Sunday evening in Givat Zeev, just outside Jerusalem, at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. The synagogue was packed with hundreds of people.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said some 60 people were injured, including 10 in serious or critical condition.

The accident comes weeks after a stamped at a religious festival in northern Israel killed 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews. (AP)

