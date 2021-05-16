Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Gaza [Palestine] May 16 (ANI): Several people were killed and many others were injured due to the latest strikes launched by Israel on the Gaza Strip, Director of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Mohammed Abu Selmia said in a statement.

The strikes came after the resumption of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip on the night from Saturday to Sunday, Sputnik reported. Selmi said that the number of injured taken to the hospital continues to rise.

The Palestinian health ministry added many people remain under the rubble as the Israeli strikes have destroyed several buildings.

The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating for the last week. Earlier this month, the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started when the unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area.

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes destroyed a building in Gaza City with offices of various media groups, including Al Jazeera and the American Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will meet on Sunday to discuss the ongoing crisis. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address ambassadors, who will also be briefed by Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

In a post on Twitter on Saturday, Wennesland said he was appalled by "the horrific incident" in Al-Shati camp, and mourned all the young lives lost so far in the violence. He called for an end to the hostilities, saying "children must not be the target of violence or put in harm's way."

On Saturday, the Israeli army said that a total of 2,800 rockets had been fired toward Israel from Gaza in the past days, with 430 of the projectiles having fallen within the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said it has launched strikes against over 672 military targets in the Gaza Strip.

Several civilians and at least one soldier have been killed in Israel amid the exchange of rocket attacks. Meanwhile, Palestine has reported over 140 deaths, including more than 40 among children. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been injured. (ANI)

