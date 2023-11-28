New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi will be visiting Hungary and the Republic of Bulgaria from November 28-December 1 aiming to further bolster India's bilateral ties with these countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, MoS Lekhi will pay official visits to Hungary from November 28-29 followed by the Republic of Bulgaria from November 30- December 1, 2023.

Also Read | Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2023 Date & Live Streaming Time: How To Watch New York City’s Rockefeller Center Event? Everything You Need To Know.

During her visit to Hungary, Lekhi will address a conference at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs.

She is expected to meet the Deputy Foreign Minister, Culture Minister and other higher dignitaries. She will also visit the Indology Centre at ELTE University and interact with students and the Indian diaspora.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Government Approves List of 50 Women Prisoners to Be Released for Extended Truce.

Following her visit to Hungary, the MoS will proceed to Bulgaria. In Sofia, she is expected to call on the Vice President of Bulgaria. She will also meet with the Deputy Prime Minister Foreign Minister and the Cultural Minister of Bulgaria.

She will also pay tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

MoS Lekhi's visit to Hungary and Bulgaria is expected to further strengthen India's bilateral relations with these countries, the MEA added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)