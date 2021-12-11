Karachi [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Civil Society organisations and members of minority communities in Pakistan's Sindh province held rallies against 'forced conversion' to mark the occasion of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Day and demanded that the government to enact and effectively implement a law against forced conversion.

Earlier, in Pakistan's Sindh province of Hyderabad, members of the Christian community held a demonstration outside the local press club against rejection of the 'Forced Conversion Bill' and other issues under the aegis of the Rapha Prayer Ministry International, according to the Dawn.

Also Read | US Tornado: At Least 4 Dead in Windstorm; Amazon Warehouse Roof Collapses in Illinois.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Day is celebrated annually around the world on December 10 every year.

Further, the protest was led by Sindh province Senator Anwar Lal Deen, Advocate M. Parkash, Pastor Victor, Pastor Suleman Manzoor, Pastor Ghazala Shafi Romas Bhatti and others.

Also Read | Christmas Traditions Around the World: From Bad Santa in Austria to Steamy Sauna in Finland, As You Celebrate December 25, 2021, Know Weirdest X-Mas Celebrations.

The group observed that underage marriages after forced conversion was a serious prob

Highlighting that forced conversion was a crime and could not be accepted for the purpose of marriage.

Members of minority communities observed that underage marriages after forced conversion was a serious problem.

"The Christian community in Pakistan has performed outstandingly in terms of services in education, medical and defence sectors. In lieu of it, Christians should not, at least, be discriminated against," they said.

Meanwhile, in Sindh's town of Jacobabad, activists of various human rights organisations and members of minority communities took out a rally raising slogans against forced conversion.

Rallies and demonstrations for a better situation vis-a-vis human rights, religious freedom and tolerance, freedom of expression, the dispensation of quick justice in human rights cases etc were held in many other cities and towns of Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore and Thatta districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)